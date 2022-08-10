It’s the start of a new school year, and for many students in Lawrence County who will be stepping into an unfamiliar campus on Thursday morning, a new year in a new school likely seems daunting.
Resuming classes after summer break can be overwhelming for any student, whether they are transferring schools or returning to their usual campus. Following the recent closure of R.A. Hubbard, parents and guardians are reminded to stress the importance of kindness and inclusion among their children.
Some students are entering high school for the first time or leaving their elementary campus behind to start middle school. Whatever age, and whichever Lawrence County campus your child will be attending this year, encourage your child and help set them up for a great school year. Lead by example. Your actions at home follow your child out into their community.
Remind your child to start the year off with an open heart and mind. A successful day at school starts with a positive attitude. Teach your student to be kind to their peers above all else. If they are returning to their home campus, encourage your child to step up and welcome incoming students who may need help adjusting this year. For parents of students who may be intimidated by their new surroundings, offer reassurance and encouragement as they make a leap into the unknown on the first day.
To all Lawrence County students, we wish you all a safe, enjoyable and successful 2022-2023 school year.
