It’s the start of a new school year, and for many students in Lawrence County who will be stepping into an unfamiliar campus on Thursday morning, a new year in a new school likely seems daunting.

Resuming classes after summer break can be overwhelming for any student, whether they are transferring schools or returning to their usual campus. Following the recent closure of R.A. Hubbard, parents and guardians are reminded to stress the importance of kindness and inclusion among their children.

