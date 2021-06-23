Summer is heating up and more Alabamians are getting out to vacation or spend holiday celebrations with family, friends and neighbors. As we get ready for Independence Day festivities or plan our family trips, it’s important to keep road and boating safety in mind.
Before the terrible I-65 crash in Butler County over the weekend that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including nine children, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division issued a press release following Memorial Day weekend stating it had investigated seven traffic fatalities from May 29 to May 31.
“Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor stated in the June 3 release. “We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”
While ALEA urges everyone to keep safety in mind when traveling Alabama’s roadways and waterways this summer, residents should remember to follow best safety practices extra carefully over the upcoming holiday as more and more families are likely to be out traveling.
Motorists should slow down in construction zones, as drivers pose the greatest danger in these areas by speeding, not paying attention and driving while impaired or distracted. Avoid driving or boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Buckle up on the road or on the water—no matter how short your trip. Occupants of all ages should use seat belts or child restraints when traveling by motor vehicles. On waterways, all occupants of water vessels should use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Focus on driving or boating and avoid such distractions as texting and using cell phones.
We can all do our part to make the summer holidays a safe and enjoyable time.
