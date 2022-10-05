Most of us have been touched by breast cancer somehow, whether we’ve had a firsthand experience in the battle or if we know someone else who has. Of course, we all have come to expect the pink shirts and ribbons that pop up in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. 

So let’s talk about getting checked. Statistically, for men and women, your chances of getting breast cancer increase as you get older. According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, rates begin to increase in women over 40 with a median age of diagnosis resting at 62. In men, the median age of diagnosis is 68. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen in people below 40. 

