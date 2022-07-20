The first day of school is just around the corner. For some students, that means catching up with old friends, exchanging vacation stories, picking out new clothes and preparing for an exciting new year with a new teacher.
For others it’s a time full of anxiety. They may be returning to a place of relentless teasing and ridicule. Not to say that bullying can’t happen off campus, but studies have shown that bullying occurs more frequently among middle-school-aged children. For peers and instructors, there are ways to put a stop to bullying, but most of the time, the work begins at home. One of the most effective ways to teach children that bullying is wrong is by simply teaching them to be kind—to everyone.
Bullying presents itself in many forms. What some might see as harmless teasing could actually become a long-standing threat or even escalate to something more violent if left unchecked. Bullies can use words or aggression on the playground, or they could be lurking online or among your child’s text messages or snapchats. If you suspect your child is being bullied or taking part in bullying, talk to them. Encourage a safe space at home for talking and come up with a plan to address the matter for either situation.
We hope the start of the school year is a thrilling experience for everyone as it is a time for new beginnings. Use this time to teach your child new habits of making friends wherever they go. Discourage teasing or taunting, especially if the behavior is directed at someone who is a little different from them. Set an example for your child by showing kindness in everything you do every single day.
