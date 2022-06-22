Summer is heating up and more Alabamians are getting out to vacation or spend holiday celebrations with family, friends and neighbors. As we get ready for Independence Day festivities or plan our family trips, it’s important to keep road and boating safety in mind.
Each summer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges state residents and visitors to remember key safety tips when traveling Alabama’s roadways and waterways, as Fourth of July activities often involve alcohol and may result in traffic or boating crashes, injuries or even fatalities. “Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor stated in a release last summer.
As in years past, ALEA is expected to continue its efforts in public safety by engaging the public by sharing basic safety practices and educational opportunities. The Agency is also expected to take usual steps in addressing impaired driving on the road or the water.
While ALEA urges everyone to keep safety in mind when traveling this summer, residents should remember to follow best safety practices extra carefully over the upcoming holiday as more and more families are likely to be on the road or in the water.
Motorists should slow down in construction zones, as drivers pose the greatest danger in these areas by speeding, not paying attention and driving while impaired or distracted. Avoid driving or boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Buckle up on the road or on the water—no matter how short your trip. Occupants of all ages should use seat belts or child restraints when traveling by motor vehicles. On waterways, all occupants of water vessels should use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Focus on driving or boating and avoid such distractions as texting and using cell phones.
We can all do our part to make the summer holidays a safe and enjoyable time for everyone.
