The leaves are changing, the air is cooler, and you may have noticed pumpkins and mums filling the shelves in grocery stores. Fall is here, and with it comes a string of fall and harvest festivals throughout the county.
We hold these celebrations each year in recognition of our farmers who have worked diligently all summer for this final harvest. Thanks to our farmers, we have pantries lined with jars of preserves, jams, and jellies. We have a seemingly endless supply of fall vegetables including pumpkins, gourds, and sweet potatoes. We even have beautiful bouquets of red and yellow mums to decorate our homes.
Fall can be an exciting time of year. With all the season’s changes occurring around us—the colorful array of leaves and shift in daylight hours as the days get shorter. It can be a calm reflective time before the bustle of the Christmas season arrives, which also makes it a perfect season to be mindful of all the blessings that befell us this year.
As we celebrate the fall season, we also recognize the farmers who ensure a bountiful Autumn harvest each year.
In participating in harvest season festivities, remember where our blessings come from, and hopefully, this remembrance will inspire us to spread the word and good deeds throughout our community. Be thankful this year and remember to acknowledge and thank all those who help make the harvest celebrations possible.
