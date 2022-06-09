The sun is up, fish are jumping and birds are singing. School’s out, so parents, it’s time to get the kids out. There are several ways to beat the heat and get your child moving this summer.
You don’t have to plan a vacation to get them to enjoy fun in the sun. Sometimes the adventure can start in your own back yard. There are some creative ideas online for making homemade puffy sidewalk paint or how to use pool noodles in a do-it-yourself backyard relay. These resources make it easy to come up with some fun activities the entire family can do together.
Create a scavenger hunt or help your child keep a nature journal of all the wild things you find growing and living in your neighborhood. You might also find some great popsicle recipes. Get your child up in the morning, have fun making plenty of frozen treats, pop them in the freezer, and then head outside. You can come back in throughout the day to grab your cool-down snack before taking off for more fun.
Of course, there are also great options to get your kid involved with guided hikes and volunteer opportunities with Wild Alabama all month long. Even if you choose to stay close to home, check social media for any local fundraisers or events coming to your community this summer.
Always make safety a priority, whether you’re at home or on the go. Be mindful and cautious of ticks and snakes. If you’re enjoying a day on the river or at the pool, practice safe swimming habits, and stay alert. Wear plenty of sunscreen and insect repellent, and always be mindful of your surroundings, including other people who are taking advantage of the warm weather as well.
With a few safety tips and a little planning, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a carefree summer with your little one. You can turn your back yard into an exciting oasis for you and the kids, or you can explore the nature at a public park, on the lake or in the forest. Get moving and get ready to have the best summer yet.
