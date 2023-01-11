When will the Lawrence County Board of Education start considering all children in its’ school system when it comes to hiring individuals to fill vacant or newly created positions in its’ schools or at the Central Office? Jobs, such as a Homeless Liaison, Youth Development Specialist and part-time clerks in the Central Office, have been created and filled by their friends. None of the new jobs are/were posted as needing to be filled and all were filled by Caucasian individuals.
Do you as a resident of Lawrence County believe this is right or fair? It was announced that a new plant will be coming to Lawrence County creating new jobs. Do you believe people will consider moving to Lawrence County and sending their children to schools here when there is a history and pattern of unfairness and injustice when it comes to hiring African Americans as teachers or at the Central Office?
