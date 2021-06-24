As an old-timer myself, and recently relocated from Arizona, I really enjoyed your profile on William West.
We all have a life story that we take for granted, but to others (like me) it can be fascinating. Mr. West’s story is a perfect example of that. And thank you to Loretta Gillespie for bringing it to our attention.
I was so relieved to finish the last paragraph and realize it wasn’t an obituary!
Bob Kenison
Moulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.