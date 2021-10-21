National Teen Driver Safety Week, now in its 14th year, is being observed this week: Sunday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 23.
The national observance is dedicated to raising awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road, according to TeenDriverSource.org.
According to the NHTSA, 2,042 deaths were reported in the United States in 2019 in crashes involving a teen driver, or a driver between the ages of 15 and 18.
While texting and driving is one of the most common distractions, several other factors occur too. Distractions include talking on a cell phone, grooming, eating or drinking, changing radio stations or any other non-driving activity that has the potential to distract the operator of a motor vehicle.
Sending or receiving a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, according to the NHTSA, and accidents can happen in an instant.
Parents can make a difference by talking about these statistics with their teen and setting clear rules with measurable consequences. Let your child know that driving is a privilege they could lose if they fail to abide by those rules.
Teens can also help, not only by following their parents’ advice, but also by reminding their peers to drive responsibly and leading by example.
Practicing roadway safety is every driver’s responsibility. When you get behind the wheel each day, remember that responsibility goes hand in hand with retaining your driver’s license. Who knows how many accidents you have prevented by simply being alert and refraining from any distracting factors. For more driving safety tips, or to download a Parent-Teen Safety Contract, visit www.distraction.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.