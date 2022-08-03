As summer comes to a close and schools in Lawrence County prepare to reopen for the 2022-23 year next week, we’d like to remind drivers to be mindful of families traveling the roads and pedestrians making their way to campuses in coming days.
Distracted driving remains a deadly issue across the state and throughout the U.S. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, a 2021 preliminary report projects that drivers struck and killed 7,485 people walking in the last year—the most pedestrian fatalities reported in a single year in four decades.
Laws have recently been passed to penalize drivers for using their phones behind the wheel, but so many of us fail to heed the warning. While texting and driving is one of the most common distractions, several other factors occur too. We’ve all been guilty of fidgeting with the radio, glancing down at a phone notification from time to time, or maybe snacking while driving—even something as menial as adjusting your GPS could cause a distraction.
It’s impossible to avoid every single distraction, but you can choose to practice simple safety measures each day. Use common sense and be mindful of others who are sharing the road.
As children are returning to school and school buses begin making daily routes around 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, it is especially important to stay focused. The call can wait until the vehicle has stopped moving. So many of us get comfortable and confident enough behind the wheel that we begin to drive carelessly. It can be a challenge not to fidget on long trips, especially on the dull commute to and from work each day—accidents are highly likely to occur on roads the driver is most familiar with.
When you’re out on the road each day, remember the responsibility that comes along with retaining your driver’s license. Remain alert and refrain from distracted driving.
