As summer comes to a close and schools in Lawrence County prepare to reopen for the 2022-23 year next week, we’d like to remind drivers to be mindful of families traveling the roads and pedestrians making their way to campuses in coming days. 

Distracted driving remains a deadly issue across the state and throughout the U.S. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, a 2021 preliminary report projects that drivers struck and killed 7,485 people walking in the last year—the most pedestrian fatalities reported in a single year in four decades.

