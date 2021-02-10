Sunday is Valentine’s Day. A day usually set aside for expensive dinner dates, over-priced flowers, chocolates and candy hearts. For many of us, past Valentine’s days have been reserved for celebrating couples’ relationships new and old. For singles, the holiday may be more loathsome than loveable.
This year, however--and especially amid a pandemic--Valentine’s Day should not overlook other important loving relationships as well. The ancient Greeks had at least six known words for love, including philia, which characterizes authentic love between friends; storge, or unconditional, familial love that like that between parents and children; and agape, or a universal love, such as a love for those less fortunate or for those in a community.
While COVID-19 has kept us apart for most of the year, this Valentine’s Day, we should celebrate our resilience and all the creative ways we’ve remained together. Valentine’s Day is after all whatever you make of it. Why not spend the day making phone calls back home to mom to let her know how much she’s appreciated, or by visiting your grandfather’s nursing home window? This would also be a great time to revitalize the long lost art of pen-pal-writing. Let your closest friends know you’re thinking about them and what they mean to you on Valentine’s Day.
However you decide to celebrate the holiday of love, remember the day is just as much about loving and appreciating everyone in your circle. Happy Valentine’s Day from The Moulton Advertiser.
