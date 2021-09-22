The 2021 Lawrence County annual Career Connections Expo, for area high school sophomores and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students, returned this year, with students from each of Lawrence County’s high schools visiting the expo in Moulton on Friday.
The event is designed to introduce students to possible career paths, lead them to avenues that will help them achieve their future career goals, and provide networking opportunities with local businesses, industries and organizations. The event is designed for students who wish to continue their education at a university, a two-year technical school or community college, or for those ready to jump into the workforce following graduation.
For years, school systems across the state have encouraged students to seek a path leading them to a four-year degree. While those who pursue a college education should be applauded, students who pursue a trade or technical degree need to be encouraged as well.
Parents should also recognize the opportunities and encourage their child who prefers hands-on work or has a skillset fitting for a technical degree. Jobs like these are seeing higher demands for more applicants each year.
Whether your child decides a four-year degree from a university is right for them, or if earning a certification on the job right out of high school seems more appealing, parents, teachers and mentors can help them weigh each of their options and determine the next course. Encourage our students venturing down all paths of education, and support your child who is setting their own career goals based on their skills and best interests.
