She’s there pouring milk into your cereal bowl each morning as you fumble to the table not ready to wake for the day. She was up the night before folding your laundry or picking up your toys.
She’s the voice on the other line as you try to remember to check in at least once a week, or the very first person to answer when you don’t know where else to turn.
She’s the party planner, the caterer and the cleanup crew for all your family’s gatherings.She’s a referee for you and your siblings; the jury and judge when you’re a guilty party.
She’s the soft kiss on a scraped knee, the shoulder when you need a space to cry, and the ear when you need someone to listen. There for guidance and assurance whether you ask for it or not.
She’s your mother.
Though we take for granted these routine gestures she makes each day, whether we’re two or 53, her love knows no bounds. She’s there every single time you need her, and sometimes even when you think you don’t.
Your mother often operates behind the scenes, not caring for the spotlight. She’s there to make sure everything’s in its place. She’s the seam that holds all our loved ones together.
Though she’d perform each one of her tasks again every day without hopes of gratitude or acknowledgment, Mother’s Day exists just so she gets her recognition at least once every year.
Don’t let this one pass by without expressing to your mother just what she means to you. Consider all the ways she’s been there for you over the years. Make her day as special as she truly is to you.
