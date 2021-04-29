The 6th Annual Strawberry and Antique Festival is happening this weekend in Moulton, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Not only because it seems we’re slowly getting back to some sense of normalcy and seeing a return of social events, but also because we know how great these events like the festival are for our county and it’s communities.
While the festival has long served as one of Lawrence County’s largest public events—drawing huge crowds from outside our community, boosting area tourism and helping to stimulate the local economy—we want to take this time to remind our readers that the COVID-19 virus is still very real. The virus has not gone away because the mask mandate has been lifted and the vaccine is being more widely distributed.
Of course, we encourage you to participate if you are healthy and not at high risk for the disease, but we also ask everyone to emerge cautiously. For large gatherings like this one, it’s not a bad idea to continue masking up.
Each of us must continue to exercise personal responsibility.
As we emerge from the pandemic and make plans to get involved in our communities again this spring, be mindful there are still active cases out there. If you have any symptoms you are concerned about or begin running fever, please stay home. If you are healthy, consider wearing a mask in case you are asymptomatic. Enjoy the spring events responsibly this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.