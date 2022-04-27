April 27 will always be etched into the hearts of most Lawrence Countians.
For many local families, April 27 marks the day their lives were changed forever after an EF5 tornado tore through the area 11 years ago.
Severe weather had been forecast for the day, but no one could have predicted the devastation that would be left. On April 27, 2011, 14 lives were lost and hundreds of homes blown away by the cyclone.
Though the date marks a dark time for many, the people of Lawrence County continue to prove their resilience and their ability to come together to overcome.
In the minutes, hours, days, weeks and months after the tornado, people saw the best of what Lawrence County has to offer.
People who had lost so much were helping neighbors who had lost even more. Volunteers cooked food, gave away items and tended to those who had lost homes and loved ones.
That community spirit continues today, as we look back on the events of that terrible day. We should never forget the victims who were killed, nor should we forget the outpouring of support that came from those who were more fortunate.
While April 27, 2011, will always be a day remembered in sadness, it should also be a time we look back and see just how special a place Lawrence County is.
