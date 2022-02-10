Monday is Valentine’s Day. A day usually set aside for expensive dinner dates, over-priced flowers, chocolates and candy hearts. For many of us, past Valentine’s days have been reserved for celebrating couples’ relationships new and old. For singles, the holiday may be more loathsome than loveable.
This year, however, Valentine’s Day should not overlook other important loving relationships as well. The ancient Greeks had at least six known words for love, including philia, which characterizes authentic love between friends; storge, or unconditional, familial love such as the love shared between parents and children; and agape, or a universal love, expressed for those less fortunate or for those in a community.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept us apart for close to two years, this Valentine’s Day, we should celebrate our resilience and all the creative ways we’ve remained together. Valentine’s Day is, after all, whatever you make of it.
Address Valentine’s Day cards to your closest family members and friends, your co-workers, classmates, or even send cards to local nursing home residents. This would also be a great time to revitalize the long, lost art of pen-pal-writing. Make a small donation to the animal shelter or a local food bank. There are so many creative ways to spread love throughout the county.
However you decide to celebrate the holiday of love, remember the day is just as much about loving and appreciating everyone in your circle. Happy Valentine’s Day from The Moulton Advertiser.
