This Sunday we celebrate our fathers. For some families, that includes dads and grandads. For some it might also include great grandfathers, and for others it could mean celebrating a stepfather, a father figure or even a mentor.
Whoever you are celebrating this Father’s Day weekend, the person is likely someone who wears many hats. Maybe this person in your life is a main provider for your family, a protector and a shoulder to lean on. Perhaps he is a man of few words, or he is someone who offers the best advise in moments when it’s most needed.
The man you’re celebrating this Father’s Day is likely someone you can rely on in almost any situation. Someone who has your back but will also tell you straight whenever you’re in the wrong.
This person is likely someone who has helped shape or influence you. He’s not only reliable and compassionate, but he also leads by example. The best fathers earn their respect from the love they show their children, grandchildren or even stepchildren. These men often put others before themselves, and often without seeking recognition.
Whoever you’re celebrating this Father’s Day, let them know how appreciative you are for having them in your life. Thank them for being an upstanding role model and honor them by mirroring their best qualities you find so admirable. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there.
