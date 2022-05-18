One of our greatest freedoms as U.S. citizens is our right to vote, yet many Americans registered to vote do not show up at the polls or cast ballots on election day to exercise that right. Many more Americans are not registered to vote.
A high voter-turnout is essential to a healthy democracy, and each voice matters—especially when it comes to local elections. This year, let your voice be heard.
It’s not only a freedom outlined in the Constitution, but voting is your civic responsibility. It’s also your duty to be informed on current events and the governing body. By staying well-informed, we stand the best chance in casting ballots for the person who might bring significant change for the betterment of our country and our communities.
Our country was founded on the belief that its government would serve its people and be run by the people. For that system to work, it’s important to remember local elections are just as significant as presidential elections.
Ballots for Lawrence County this election cycle will include local races for District Attorney, all five Lawrence Commission seats, two Lawrence Board of Education seats, Sheriff, Coroner, Circuit Judge and District Judge. All of these positions are critical to the success of our county and its communities.
No matter who you support in each of the contested races, get to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, and cast your votes. Make your voice count for your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.