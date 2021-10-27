Halloween is fast approaching, but festivities are likely to look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anytime holiday fun involves some night-time lurking, it’s a good idea to keep safety in mind. That’s probably more important this year than ever before.
While children prepare to look their spookiest in 2021, we can’t fail to mention social distancing. Another great way to manage social contact might be to limit trick or treating to close friends and family this year. If you’re under quarantine, of course let neighborhood trick-or-treaters know your house is off limits this year.
There are also some safety tips we suggest following every year. It’s a good idea to make sure some part of your child’s costume consists of bright colors or reflective material. This ensures that drivers are able to see your child after dark and that your child is able to see them.
Other suggestions include crossing the street at corners, at a stoplight or crosswalk, teaching your children to make eye contact with a driver before crossing in front of a stopped vehicle, and refraining from walking between parked vehicles when possible.
It’s a great idea to remind children to look up from their electronic devices and be aware of their surroundings as they’re romping their neighborhood as well. It can be easy to collide with other spooks or fall and twist an ankle if your child is playing on a cellphone or tablet as they walk from house to house.
As you and your little spooks prepare for Halloween, remember to practice these simple safety tips to ensure your family as well as others can enjoy the holiday safely this year.
