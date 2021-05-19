“There is nothing more beautiful than finding your course as you believe you bob aimlessly in the current. Wouldn’t you know that your path was there all along, waiting for you to become... Your path is your character defining itself more and more everyday like a photograph coming into focus.” –Jodie Foster
Every year around May, a new group of graduating seniors prepare to face the unknown. Next week, the graduating classes of 2021 will be celebrated across the county. They will don their caps and gowns, diplomas and achievements will be announced, tears shed and well wishes exchanged. The next generation of Lawrence County’s brightest will close one chapter in their lives to begin the next.
Graduates, remember, this is a time in your life when you get to make those mistakes that teach you most about who you will become. This could be a pivotal time in life when you start making choices that will help shape the person you’re becoming, and no one can make those decisions, slip up in those moments, or achieve those accomplishments but you. Don’t be afraid of taking risks and trying new things. Mistakes are learning opportunities, and you have a lifetime of learning ahead.
Though it is an uncertain time, most of us hadn’t had it all figured out our senior year either. Although the future seems daunting, take what you know now; learn from others who’ve done this before you. Above all, always choose kindness. One day, you’ll be able to pass your wisdom along. In the present, listen with an open heart and an open mind. Take a deep breath and enjoy the journey to your future. Congratulations to all our 2021 graduates.
