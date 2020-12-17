COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in our communities, and we’ve learned this week it may be some time before a vaccine is made available to the general public. We’ve got to remain diligent in stopping the spread.
Not one of us are thrilled to spend the holiday season combating a pandemic, but there are ways to make some of the worst situations a little easier. Though we’ve got health guidelines to follow, incorporate them into your routine and perhaps new creative traditions will emerge from a year we can’t wait to see end.
We already had a virtual shopping day set aside each year after Black Friday, even before the pandemic. As a way to de-stress from all the Christmas chaos, every year from now on, set aside a day to shop from home and plan a fun family night in after you’ve placed your orders—of course, don’t forget to shop local even online.
Viewing Christmas lights is a long standing tradition in some families. Load the kids up, pack some hot chocolate and take the night to drive through your community and maybe even visit some neighboring towns to see the lights from your vehicle. There are stops in Moulton and Courtland to get out stretch your legs on the town squares and enjoy the trees.
Though we should act responsibly and limit gatherings, technological advances allow us to see our families without being there in-person. For our family members who are most vulnerable, take the time to Skype, FaceTime or Zoom them on Christmas. If you’ve always had to travel to see long distance relatives during the holidays, look at this year as a hall pass where you get to stay home and change things up in your own way. Have tacos instead of turkey. Eat your dessert first. Just don’t forget to call your parents and wish them a merry Christmas!
There are several things we can do to keep the holidays joyful in 2020. Remember the reasons we celebrate, and pause to think of all the reasons we still have to be thankful this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.