Moulton City Council members held a public work session on Monday to address concerns about the city’s drinking water. Typically, the council holds a public work session each second Monday of the month, but all regular meetings are open to the public as well.
Meetings like the one that occurred Monday night are such a vital aspect of our democracy, and opportunities like these are the reason our checks and balance system works—or fails. Let your voice be heard. Especially when you’ve been given an invitation to do so.
Public meetings are a way to bring together many diverse opinions and perspectives. Though you think you may have little to say or contribute, by simply attending one of these meetings, you are better equipped to understand what is going on in your neighborhood.
Meetings like the one held this week offer our community awareness, they provide an avenue for continued discussion and debate concerning the governing of your city, town or county, and they help build stronger relationships between local residents and their elected officials.
Whether you agree or disagree with a particular topic that’s been laid upon the table, by coming together and meeting with other members of the community and community leaders, you’ve taken a first step towards ensuring our government is operating in the way it is supposed to.
By attending these community meetings, you bring a perspective and a voice that is uniquely your own. You have a chance to be heard. You have a chance to make a difference where it counts—close to home.
