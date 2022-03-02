“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” National Education Association’s Read Across America Week, which is nationally observed the first week of March, is coming to close, but our appreciation for literacy shouldn’t.
Though it’s fun to dress up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and celebrate his birthday by reciting favorite lines you heard over and over as a child, Reading Across America should not be limited to a single week in March.
It’s important to foster good reading habits in your child while they are young. Teach them that they can pick up a story any day of the week just for fun. By allowing them to be entertained in this way, you are also expanding their vocabulary, their imaginations, and introducing them to new ideas and concepts almost effortlessly. Daily reading doesn’t only improve a child’s learning and comprehension skills, it opens up choices for them. Giving them a diverse array of authors and subject matters helps broaden their horizons in more ways than we can count on paper.
There are several ways you can foster strong literacy skills in your child throughout the year. Introduce your child to their local library and have a special day set aside regularly to check out new books or materials. Volunteer or donate to your local library. Keep your child interested and engaged in their own education.
Your child’s mind is taking in the most during his or her first five to seven years. By promoting healthy reading and learning habits early on, essentially your child’s education and future are in your hands. As a parent, it’s up to you to encourage reading at home. It’s up to you to encourage reading for fun.
