For many of us, Monday will just be the third day of a long holiday weekend. A day to relax and enjoy the final days of summer before the weather starts to turn cooler and the leaves begin to fall, but Labor Day isn’t just another national holiday to be written off without considering why we celebrate it each year.

Labor Day is celebrated every first Monday of September, and it is marked to acknowledge the social and economic achievements of American workers. It’s a time to celebrate the working class’ contributions to the strength and prosperity of the United States economy. It is a day to celebrate regular Americans who have worked hard to make this country what it is today.

