For many of us, Monday will just be the third day of a long holiday weekend. A day to relax and enjoy the final days of summer before the weather starts to turn cooler and the leaves begin to fall, but Labor Day isn’t just another national holiday to be written off without considering why we celebrate it each year.
Labor Day is celebrated every first Monday of September, and it is marked to acknowledge the social and economic achievements of American workers. It’s a time to celebrate the working class’ contributions to the strength and prosperity of the United States economy. It is a day to celebrate regular Americans who have worked hard to make this country what it is today.
Our nation’s first Labor Day was organized with a common goal to bring different types of workers together to meet and recognize their common interests. In the 1890s, factory workers labored for 60-hour work weeks. Union organizers sought to accomplish a reduction in work time with fewer hours a day and more days off.
As economic growth in the country moved beyond farming and industrialization occurred, government officials were also in favor of shorter work weeks to allow workers to spend their wages on their days off, a goal that also had the U.S. economy in mind.
This year, as we celebrate Labor Day, remember that the holiday is as much about the workforce, its success in driving the economy, and for those workers who have fought for fair labor practices across our nation.
America is a country built on the backs of men and women who worked hard to make a living and made this country one of the great industrial centers of the world. Just like military heroes and veterans, our blue-collar workers deserve everyone’s thanks too. If you have the day off, enjoy it before getting back to the grind on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.