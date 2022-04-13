With the Lawrence County Farmer’s Market opening on Saturday, it is an opportune time to talk about farming and its importance to our way of life.
Farmers feed the world. Without them, we could never support our nation’s population. In fact, one U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad, according to the Farm Bureau.
Furthermore, the Bureau says the global population is expected to increase to 2.2 billion by 2050, which means the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70 percent more food than what is now produced.
Luckily, it would seem America has the resources to meet the challenge with an abundance of rural land and a range in climates that support the growth of a variety of produce from corn to grapes to oranges. U.S. farmers also produce a wide variety of meat and dairy products.
Agriculture has always been an integral part of America and its economy and likely always will. By supporting our local farmers, in a way, you are supporting America itself.
One way to show your support is by purchasing food from your local farmers markets where you can find some of the freshest foods available. There is something satisfying about knowing where your food comes from, and what better way to know than by talking with the very people who grow it? Farmers markets can also serve as a fountain of knowledge if you are looking to try out your green thumb.
Another way to support the American farming industry is through education. Programs like Future Farmers of America and 4-H do a wonderful job of fostering an interest in agriculture in the minds of young students. As older generations retire, someone will have to take their place on the farm, so we better make sure future generations are well equipped with the knowledge they need.
