Christmas is here and New Year’s Eve is fast approaching—the end of a second pandemic year is finally in sight. As we get ready to put 2021 behind us, most of us are ready for the new year and hoping it’s even better than the last one.
New Year’s Day is typically a time for hope. It’s a time to resolve to do better and look forward to the days to come. For those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, and to those who are vulnerable to the virus and still practicing social distancing, hope is more than making resolutions as part of an annual New Year’s Eve tradition.
By now we’ve all realized COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s still impacting many families across North Alabama and all over the world. The past two years have been stressful enough. This year, instead of resolving to lose weight or get rich, shoot for one or two short-term goals.
Make 2022 a year about reflection and strive for mindfulness and overall health instead. Be thankful for the strides made in 2021 and be hopeful for better things to come. If you do make big resolutions for the upcoming year, and early on begin to feel overwhelmed at the possibility of not meeting your goals, remember small daily changes turn into habits. Those habits may be developed for a lifetime. Keep your eye on the prize and a positive attitude can take you far.
Above all else, resolve to be kind to others in the new year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Moulton Advertiser!
