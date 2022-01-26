It’s that odd time of year again when you either know someone sick or you’ve been feeling under the weather yourself. Respiratory illness and flu outbreaks are nothing new early in the year, but now we also have to worry about the latest COVID surge. Also, apparently “flurona”—a simultaneous infection of the flu and COVID—is a thing, and we’re sure having it is as awful as the sound of its name.
In the United States, flu season is said to take place between the months of October and May each year, but often peaks around February. The latest wave omicron wave in Alabama is said to be in its peak. With all this in mind, there are a few things you can do to help prevent further spread.
These types of illnesses are spread through respiratory droplets, and some strains are more highly contagious than others. This means it takes a community to slow the spread. One of your first lines of defense is to wear a mask and take social distancing seriously. If you haven’t been vaccinated or boosted, consider those options. Wash your hands frequently. If you’re sick, get tested and isolate yourself.
If your child has come down with the flu, parents are urged to keep their child home for at least five days as they recover. If your child has a fever, wait to send them back to school after they have been fever free for 24 hours without the aid of medications like Tylenol or Ibuprofen.
If you must visit the pharmacy or grocery store while you are sick, please keep your mouth and nose covered and refrain from excessive touching. Keep sanitation wipes handy to wipe clean your cell phone case, cart handles at Wal-Mart, or even your steering wheel before and after each use.
Though the precautions may seem a little over-the-top, keep in mind that prevention starts with you. Do your part by practicing healthy hygiene. Get ahead of a flu outbreak this season by following basic health tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.