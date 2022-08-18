As the local Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution society continues its preparations for Constitution Week, coming up in September, we’re reminded of the importance in observing the annual holiday and reflecting on the rights granted to us by the Constitution. Many of us forget that it is our duty to defend our individual freedoms.
We have had a long line of great Chief Justices who were burdened with interpreting and preserving our Constitution, but this duty should not be left to them alone. Our founding fathers took 116 days to draft one of our nation’s most important documents because they were so concerned with establishing a government that allowed its citizens to determine their own destinies.
Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Sandra Day O’Connor once said, “What makes the Constitution worthy of our commitment? First and foremost, the answer is our freedom. It is quite simply, the most powerful vision of freedom ever expressed. It’s also the world’s shortest and oldest national constitution, neither so rigid as to be stifling, nor so malleable as to be devoid of meaning.”
Like O’Connor, we must first understand the significance of our Constitution and understand how it functions in relation to the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. Another great Justice once described the Declaration as a promise and the Constitution the fulfillment of that promise.
As we prepare to celebrate Constitution Week, what better time to brush up on your knowledge and understanding of your basic rights as an American citizen? This annual commemoration aims to emphasize our responsibilities to know and defend the foundation of our freedom and the American way of life. This begins first by knowing and understanding the Constitution. After all, the better informed we are, the better equipped we are to defend those basic rights that our founding fathers believed to be so integral in their quest for freedom.
