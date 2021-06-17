This Sunday we celebrate our fathers. For some families, that includes dads and grandads. For some it might also include great grandfathers, and for others it could also mean celebrating a father figure or mentor.
Whoever you are celebrating this Father’s Day weekend, the person is likely someone who wears many hats. They are someone who has helped shape or influence you. Maybe this person in your life has been a sole provider for your family. Someone with hardworking hands of steel but also has a heart of gold.
We often look to the patriarchs of our families for advice or wisdom. The man you’re celebrating this Father’s Day is likely someone you can rely on in almost any situation. Someone who has your back, but will also tell you straight whenever you’re in the wrong.
Whoever you’re celebrating this Father’s Day, let them know how appreciative you are for having them in your life. Thank them for being an upstanding role model and honor them by mirroring their best qualities you find so admirable. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there.
