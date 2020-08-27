At Moulton City Hall Tuesday night, political opponents for the mayoral race shared the stage. As members of the community gathered, waiting to see results for each candidacy, those in the running stood together in solemn silence as well.
As results arrived and final ballots were tallied, candidates who had taken the lead were given early congratulations and asked, “what comes next?”
One such candidate, Joyce Jeffreys, who was re-elected for the city’s District 1 Council seat, commented, “I would support whoever had won. I support this city.”
Similarly, mayoral candidates Chris Terry and incumbent Roger Weatherwax stood together waiting to congratulate one another no matter the outcome. A shake of hands later, Weatherwax and Terry thanked each other for running clean races.
Such a sight serves as a valuable reminder that civility and teamwork are absolutely crucial for those not only in leadership but also from those of us that make up the general masses.
Regardless of party lines, it is important to remember the common goal is to work for the betterment of our communities. Cooperation and teamwork are two of the most essential components of great leadership.
The mark of a great leader is one who will listen to his or her constituents, work with other community and government leaders in doing the right thing for their communities and those they represent, and above all, leading with grace and self-respect. A leader who respects him or herself respects their opponents as well as those they represent. Those leaders are sure to meet success, not only for themselves but also for those they serve.
