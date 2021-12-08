The Christmas spirit often sparks a good deal of generosity in most of us. In this season of giving and spreading cheer, many of us may choose a charity to donate to or decide to sponsor an underprivileged child for Christmas.
There is a plethora of charities to choose from, especially locally this time of year. The Department of Human Resources can be a great place to start if you decide you have a little extra to spend this season. Many foster families could use a little extra help, not only during Christmas but even at the start of the school when it’s time to buy children new clothes or school supplies. Many families in need will also turn to DHR to register for different programs and charities throughout the county to ensure their child will receive Christmas gifts this year.
If you have a heart for animals, the county’s animal shelter is a great cause to give to this season as well. The shelter could always benefit from donations, pet food, kitty litter, or other pet supplies.
There are also ways you can give without any big spending. Hospitals, in-care and rehabilitation facilities have patients who may not be able to see their own family members for the holidays. Technology allows us to FaceTime with distant friends and loved ones or even visit with those that are sick. This version of giving could benefit a mental patient or homebound citizen as well. Get creative in finding ways to help spread Christmas cheer.
In the season of giving, many of us will find that the more we open our hearts to others, the more we end up receiving ourselves. Make someone else’s Christmas as happy as your own, and you may find you’re laughing and smiling more yourself.
