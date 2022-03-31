April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States, but other than donning a blue awareness ribbon, many of us may wonder how we can help prevent child abuse. If it’s not happening in our own home, how are we supposed to make a change?
While many loving parents can’t begin to perceive how so many children are abused or neglected, the fact remains that it does happen. One tiny step towards addressing the issue begins with awareness.
Children throughout the nation, and yes, here in Lawrence County, are exposed to traumatic or abusive situations every day. While many children are impacted in the U.S. by physical abuse, children across the nation are also impacted either directly or indirectly by a parent or guardian’s substance abuse. Physical and mental harm, drug exposure, toxic or unhealthy habits can each contribute to the abuse cycle or family trauma.
One way you can help is by simply learning to recognize the signs, then by learning how best to approach a given situation. Does a child from your church or school need professional help? Even offering a smile and a warm welcome can open doors to bigger conversations with an abuse victim. Listen and pay attention. If you suspect a child is in danger, contact someone qualified to help.
One more way you might be able to help, not just this month but all year long, contact child services or DHR. Ask how you can make a difference in the community either by donating or volunteering. There are lots of great programs aimed towards the health and wellbeing of local children and adolescents. It all starts by asking a simple question—How can I help?
