The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest time of the year. Stringing lights, baking cookies, decorating trees, planning meals and time for family, attending parades, singing carols, wrapping presents and mostly… shopping!
It’s easy enough to get caught up in the stress of the holidays as it is without even mentioning a pandemic. One way to ensure things run smoothly this holiday season—practice patience and mindfulness.
For those moments when you’re virtually shopping at home and the internet starts to lag, or when the lines at the store seem to grow longer and slower, instead of letting stress get the best of you, take a deep breath. Pause in the moment to remember the reasons you have to be thankful this year.
Count all the smiles nearby and contribute one too. Slow down for some hot cocoa and breathe a sigh of relief as you check one more item off your gift list. Take time to notice all the holiday decorations around you, and maybe even some of the natural beauty occurring outside this time of year.
Patience and mindfulness can be great tools to help you get through the holidays if tight schedules and tighter budgets cause any anxiety. It’s a great way to maintain a positive attitude, which is also a great way to spread Christmas cheer without even thinking too much into it.
Slow down this season. Enjoy the little things that give us cause to celebrate in the first place. Have the happiest of holidays all month long by enjoying the preparations along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.