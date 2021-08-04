Lawrence Countians have their last chance to visit the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, featuring Alabama and Lawrence County waterways, before Aug. 14. The exhibit that highlights the importance and impact of water will be leaving Oakville Indian Mounds Museum and moving on next Saturday.
The exhibit not only includes interactive displays fun for children exploring the water cycle and the history of civilization as it pertains to water sources, but the temporary museum also showcases local art and photographs portraying watersheds in the Bankhead National Forest.
The Smithsonian exhibit is free to attend and holds something unique for visitors of all ages, according to organizers. Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican said the exhibit also includes a fun craft free to the first 1,000 visitors to the museum, and those interested in the history of the Tennessee Valley might enjoy two historic documentaries that can be shown during their visit to the museum.
The exhibit titled “Water/Ways” is only here for a short time. After opening in Lawrence County in July, the pop-up museum will move to its next location after Aug. 14.
If you have not had the opportunity to see the exhibit as well as the displays contributed by Lawrence County artists and officials, we urge you to stop by the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center before it’s too late. The exhibit is open to the public during the Oakville Center’s regular operating hours Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds website.
