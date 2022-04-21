In April, a statewide effort to clean litter from Alabama’s roadways and public spaces begins every year, and each year Lawrence County participates in the Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS) campaign.
This year, the Lawrence County Solid Waste Department will host the county-wide cleanup April 24 through April 30. Volunteers willing to help clean up our ditches may find supplies like trash bags and gloves at the Solid Waste Office, located at 680 Gordon Drive in Moulton. Participants should also make arrangements to discard collected trash at landfill in Hillsboro, organizers said. Those interested in participating may contact the department at 256-974-2573 for more information.
Volunteering for this program helps the county each spring, but litter is an ongoing issue that should be addressed throughout the year. We can make a difference and set an example for others by picking up any litter we see on the ground in our communities, on our roadsides or even in our county parks.
It is a health issue that impacts all our lives. Making the small effort to keep our outdoor spaces clean not only preserves our environment, but it keeps Lawrence County beautiful.
Even if you aren’t willing to get out and pickup roadside trash, you can still make a difference. The decision not to litter starts with each one of us. Help ensure trash is discarded in its proper place, or better yet, thrown in the recycle bin. Tiny efforts add up and can make a huge impact in the long run. Make sure you’re doing your part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.