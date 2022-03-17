It’s mid-March, and spring break is right around the corner. It’s been a rough couple of years amid the COVID pandemic, and many of us are itching to get outside and yearning for social interaction.
This spring break, we urge our readers to stay vigilant and safe. Parents, what better way to practice safe social distancing at a time when travel is likely to peak—even amid the surge in higher gas prices—than to get your kids outside? Enjoy the sunshine while it’s here.
Too often, kids stay cooped up watching television, playing their PS4 or Xbox, or they have their head stuck in their cellphones. It’s best to set daily limits on screen time anyway, but especially during the school break. Encouraging them to get out and play keeps them small just a little longer, but it also helps to broaden their minds and to learn in ways they can’t when they’re gaming or tik-toking.
Let them be kids and let them play in the mud. Teach them something new about trees or wildlife in a fun way. Exploring your own backyard can open up countless possibilities while also saving the cash in your pocket.
Not only will outdoor play facilitate higher learning and creativity, it also helps to ensure your child is staying fit. Children who are forced to trudge outdoors in their youth are more likely to be active as adults. Get your child moving.
The benefits of getting outside with your child strongly outweigh the convenience of allowing the phone or the TV to rule your child’s day. Take this opportunity to get moving, explore yours and your child’s creativity and learn something over Spring Break. Enjoy the fun exercise, sunshine, and most of all, enjoy the time you have together.
