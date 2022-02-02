When many people think of February they think of Valentine’s Day. But in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and the Netherlands, the month of February is dedicated to something much more important than chocolates, roses or obligatory dinner dates. February is Black History Month - an entire month set aside to recognize and celebrate the contributions Black people have made to better our respective societies.
It goes without saying that throughout much of the history of Western civilization, and particularly the United States, people of African descent have faced relentless discrimination and undue hardships simply because of the color of their skin. Black History Month is especially meaningful in the South, the birth of the modern civil rights movement that changed our nation for the better. For nearly a century after the Civil War ended, the South attempted to preserve the old status quo by implementing racist laws and by attempting to instill fear in anyone who challenged the unjust system. The good news is a few brave people fought that system and stood for what is right in the face of insurmountable fear. And as a result of their bravery and determination, our country was transformed in a positive way which is truly a cause for celebration.
Still to this day, however, people of color face discrimination and attempts to silence their voices, which is another reason Black History Month is so important. Setting aside a month to celebrate Black history not only recognizes the achievements and contributions of Black people, it also gives younger generations a source of hope and inspiration through learning about those historical figures who they might not otherwise be exposed to. In the twisted times we are living in, we desperately need more positive inspiration and brave people who challenge the status quo for the greater good. Perhaps through observing Black History Month, we can all find some of that inspiration.
