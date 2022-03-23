Home is where the heart is, and it’s where the story starts. Each year in April, Alabama prompts many of its communities to get walking and explore the history of their hometowns.
As usual, Lawrence County has several communities participating, including Moulton, Courtland and Town Creek. Not only is this a great way to get moving and enjoy the sunshine, but this also provides us all with an opportunity to better understand our roots.
Whether you plan on touring some of the venues selected for the April tours or not, why not take a stroll down memory lane and explore some of the forgotten or less trodden places across the county?
Of course, we encourage everyone to participate in the walking tours commemorating county and state history this year, but we also challenge you to do some homework. Do some family digging to explore your own history.
Get curious about your family’s story. Why or how did your family settle here, and what continues to hold you here? Though Alabama became a state over 200 years ago, our region of the U.S. has been peopled for thousands of years. How far can you trace your lineage to these early beginnings?
See what connects you to the rest of your community. In what ways have your ancestors contributed to the history of your town? Are you connected in some way to any of these venues tourists may soon be exploring?
Every person living inside Lawrence County has played a part in its history. Find out what makes your story unique and also what connects it to the larger picture. Celebrate your family history as well as your community’s along with the rest of Alabama this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.