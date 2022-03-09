On April 9, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse, Hope For Justice, one of the premier organizations in the world fighting human trafficking, is sponsoring a FREEDOM RALLY to raise awareness of the issue. Because of her godly passion about this issue, Natalie Grant, who many already know and will remember her incredible rendition of the national anthem prior to the Alabama/Georgia Championship Game, will be there to perform and to share her passion on this issue. It is quite a story.
World renown author of more than 50 books, Dr. George Grant of Franklin, TN, will speak on this issue as well. Then Lawrence County’s own Ernie Yarbrough, a local business owner in our county who has been active with Hope For Justice for many years as an advocate to end human trafficking, will also share why he and his wife are so passionate about this issue.
This is a great opportunity for our county to come together for a time of inspiration, worship, prayer, and to gain purpose in playing our part to bring this scrouge of human trafficking, sexual and slavery, to its well-deserved end.
Tim Yarbrough
Moulton
