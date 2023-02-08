I appreciate the article about the doctors of Moulton under Loretta Gillespie’s byline in your January 12 edition.
Even though Dr. Dyar was our family doctor, I will always remember the compassion of Dr. Price Irwin from the fifties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I appreciate the article about the doctors of Moulton under Loretta Gillespie’s byline in your January 12 edition.
Even though Dr. Dyar was our family doctor, I will always remember the compassion of Dr. Price Irwin from the fifties.
At the time when Dr. Price was the doctor for the football team, I had occasion to visit him as a “Red Devil” that needed a penicillin shot for boils on the back of my neck. The patient treatment and waiting rooms were in his home. While waiting, I could hear the conversation between the patient and Dr. Price in the next room. Three dollars was the cost of the office visit. The young mother of the sick baby had only two dollars with which to pay for the office visit with a promise that she would pay the balance when her husband got paid. Dr. Price told her to keep the $2.00 to fill the prescription for the baby. It made a tremendous impression on me as a teenager that I will never forget.
I think that Dr. Price Irwin’s attitude was common among several “well-placed” people of that time and place.
Thank you for featuring people in their celebrations, struggles, reasoning, community activities and finally in requiem.
William R. Graham
Athens
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.