“Wait and See” culture of the Lawrence County Board hurts its economy.
Political and economic researchers in Alabama, along with the people of Lawrence County, have been waiting for the emergence of a more diverse faculty and staff composition of its education employees. This issue is critical because as long as the politics of the board remains antebellum in nature, businesses and opportunity will contour to pass Lawrence County by. Yet sadly, the numbers of minorities hired and represented at the Lawrence County Board of Education remains at pre consent decree levels. In fact, the lack of black teachers in Lawrence County looks familiar to the time when black has to use segregated rest rooms and attend segregated schools. After the historic Lee v Macon desegregation case, Lawrence County came under court scrutiny for its low employment of African Americans. One of the claims of the defense was that there were not enough qualified applicants. This is hard to believe considering the number of minorities graduating from the state and nation education programs. Even now with the Confederate monuments falling as all vestiges of white supremacy, the invisible idolatry of complacency and stubbornness remains as does the poverty and lack of productivity.
Every week teaching positions are announced and vacancies are posted, yet it remains to be seen if these positions will be filled with qualified instructors. Hiring qualified minority teachers is not a mandate or a novelty, it is a necessity considering the make up of minority students. The culture gap between black and white requires a teacher that relates to the culture of the student and the hiring of qualified minorities accomplished this vision until the culture of cultural distancing is discarded and replaced with an objectivity that does not prejudice against teachers or students based on race.
Calvin Lee
Moulton, AL
