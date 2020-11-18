As we celebrate National Rural Health Day on Nov. 19, we cannot ignore how the healthcare landscape has changed in the past year. Who could have imagined we would be in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting a deadly virus that has changed the way we live? The reality of this pandemic has taught us many things, but one thing we have learned for certain is that now, more than ever, it is vitally important that we acknowledge the importance, and the role of rural hospitals.
Lawrence Medical Center and its clinics provide care for our families, neighbors, and friends close to home. During the year ending 9/30/20, LMC admitted 466 patients, saw 6,887 patients in our Emergency Department, had 57,531 outpatient visits (Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Radiology, Respiratory, etc.) and saw 25,826 patients in our clinics. We also collected almost 2,000 specimens for COVID-19 testing.
During a pandemic, like any emergency, every day counts, and, without rural hospitals, many Alabamians would lose access to essential healthcare services. We believe that our hospital plays a vital role as a cornerstone of this community, and we promise you that we take this role very seriously. Lawrence Medical Center takes pride in providing access to quality healthcare, and we are committed to delivering care to our community for years to come.
Our hospital staff and physicians are thankful to be a part of this community and are honored to have been able to care for you and your family members close to home. We also want to thank the community for your tremendous support during this time. Your support of this hospital is critical all of the time, but has been especially meaningful during the pandemic. We all hope for a better outlook for 2021, and with your continued support, we will be here to care for you.
Dean Griffin, CEO
of Lawrence Medical Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.