We the citizens of Lawrence County should demand that the Superintendent hire an African-American in the Central Office. We need to let him know that black lives matter and that all races should be represented. There are presently 322 Caucasian teachers and 25 African-American teachers employed in the Lawrence County School System. He is currently running again for Superintendent of the Lawrence County School District. We need someone in this position who will look out for the interests of all students attending school in Lawrence County. That’s why it is important that we get out and vote in November and let our voices be heard.
Calvin Lee
Moulton
