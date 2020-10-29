In spite of what you may have been told, voting is a right and not a privilege.
As African Americans, it is a right we must exercise. Our ancestors fought and died for the right that for whatever reason, many of us now take for granted. If we could not vote we would raise our voices in protest, demanding the right that we are due. Why fight that battle again? The price has already been paid.
We are living through terrible times, where our president is trying to divide the nation. Locally, the superintendent of the Lawrence County Schools does not want to hire African American personnel to work in the central office. The vote is our weapon of change; to remove those who don’t work in our best interests. We need to be the example for our children. We cannot continue to remain complacent. Apathy is not an option! If you are not satisfied with what is going on in our nation, our cities, communities, and our school system, you cannot continue to allow those who would turn back the clock on all the gains over the past 60 years. Elections have consequences. Lack of participation in elections has even greater consequences as is evidenced in the White House.
In the end, the only way for change is to get up and out to the polls and vote!
Calvin Lee
Moulton
