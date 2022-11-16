On November 17 we celebrate National Rural Health Day, a time to remember your friends and neighbors in Alabama’s rural hospitals. Alabama’s rural hospitals are an essential part of our communities. Over 12,000 people are employed by these hospitals. In many communities they are among the largest employers.
Rural Hospitals are not only economic engines; they are, more importantly, providers of essential services for their neighbors. They are a critical part of Alabama’s healthcare system. By taking care of appropriate patients in their local communities, they allow larger urban hospitals to provide care to patients who may be more ill. Without the presence of rural hospitals, the Alabama health care system would have been unable to cope with challenges presented by COVID or deal with the current surge in influenza cases. Alabama’s rural hospitals provide high quality healthcare 24 hours a day, seven days a week including weekends and holidays. They are always there to provide care for the community.
