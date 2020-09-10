This current administration has not been fair to the African American community in Lawrence County as it relates to the hiring practices. I have spoken to the superintendent concerning these issues on several occasions about how important it is to have diversity in the classroom and central office. Several things disturb me with this current administration. One in particular, is a recent situation involving a young Caucasian woman who was transferred from a part-time to full-time position, without a job announcement being posted.
When I inquired about placing an African American in the central office, I was told there were no job openings. He seemingly doesn't realize that we are under a new climate in today’s society as it relates to social justice.
He must be made cognizant that he is the superintendent for ALL of Lawrence County and its citizens, and not just for a segment of the population.
To that end, I am imploring all of the voters to go to the polls to make your voices heard. Remember, with no vote, you have NO VOICE!
Calvin Lee
Moulton, AL
