The talent of Lawrence County athletes was on full display this past week in Montgomery.
The Alabama capital was hosting its annual All-star week, which features players from North Alabama facing off with players from South Alabama in each sport that the state offers.
Lawrence County was fortunate enough to be represented by three players, all in different sports.
Steele Joiner represented Lawrence County High School in cross country, while Anna Clare Hutto was sent from the Red Devils to be a part of the North’s volleyball roster.
Ashlyn Potter of Hatton High School represented the school in the softball game.
In the all-star cross-country race, Joiner finished eighth out of 18 runners with a time of 17:35.21. He accumulated eight points for the North team who lost by just one point to the South.
In the volleyball competition, the North lost to the South 3-0. However, Hutto accounted for 17 assists, the highest of both teams and over double the next closest North player.
In game one of softball, Potter had a hit and an RBI in her only at bat as the North won 11-8. In game two Potter led off for the North team and accounted for a hit in two at bats as the North thrashed the South 6-1.
