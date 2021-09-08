Lawrence County stumbles against Addison

The Lawrence County Red Devils are a young team, and with young teams come ups and downs,
Last Thursday was one of those downs.
The Red Devils welcomed Addison, a 2A volleyball powerhouse. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs (25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-14).
“It’s like I said at the beginning of the season, we’re old but we’re young,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “We’ve got kids that are older but don’t have much varsity experience. Compare that to Addison who’s a veteran team and has played in the state championship five years in a row.”
Kylie Graham had 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks.
Skye Letson had 11 kills and nine blocks for the Red Devils, and Ava Boyll had eight kills and eight digs.
Anna Clare Hutto finished with 39 assists, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces, and Sarah Dutton had 13 digs.
After dropping the first set, the Red Devils won the second and were leading in the third before Addison mounted a comeback.
Hutto says trust was a big reason for the loss.
“We’re just not trusting ourselves,” she said. “We do specific things in practice, and I expect them to do it in the game, but right now we’re just playing the safe way. That’s just comes with experience.”
Hutto knew the team would have growing pains but thinks they can be a strong team.
“We can take a lot of lessons from this,” said Hutto. “We had a rough Saturday before this where we didn’t compete well and I thought we competed better today. You never like to lose, but sometimes you can learn a lot from it.”
