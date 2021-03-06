BIRMINGHAM – 17 years ago Hatton defeated Pisgah to win the 2A state championship. Unfortunately, for the Hornets, history didn’t repeat itself.
Hatton fell Saturday in the finals of the 2A state tournament to Pisgah 64-38. The Hornets finished the state runner up season with a record of 25-4.
Just three days after turning the ball over 29 times in a narrow win over Lanett in the Final Four, turnovers reared their ugly head again. The Hornets turned it over 22 times, including 13 in the first half. Pisgah turned those turnovers into 34 total points, 21 in the first half.
“We talked about and worked on it after Wednesday’s game but, honestly, they were a better defending team than I gave them credit for,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “We didn’t make smart decisions and turned it over 22 times, which led to 34 points for them. It’s tough to be successful when you do that.”
Pisgah got out in front early and never relented. The Eagles led 13-6 after the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime.
The Eagles pushed the pace early, which could have led the Hornets to make more bad decisions. Pisgah's experience in this game definitely played a factor.
“You have to give them credit where credit is due,” Chamness said. “They’ve played in five straight state title games for a reason. They had a lot more experience being here than we did.”
For a Hatton team that came into the Final Four having won nine straight games by an average of 45 points, Saturday was a frustrating game offensively. The Hornets were 15-54 from the floor for just a 28% field goal rate. That included going 3-22 from three-point range. Hatton stars Kamie Kirk and Josie Harville were the leading scorers, but finished with just 10 and eight respectively.
Hatton also shot just seven free throws (5-7), while Pisgah shot 34 (23-34).
“To win in games like this you have to get those shots around the basket and we didn’t do that,” said Chamness. “We struggled from three and we only went to the line seven times, compared to 34 for them. It’s tough to win games when your opponent goes to the line so much more than you.”
The sting of defeat will sit with Hatton for a time, but once it leaves Chamness says they will look back on this season with fond memories.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an unbelievable accomplishment to have made it here,” she said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of these kids for overcoming all the adversity they faced to get here. Playing for a state championship is something that these girls, and me as well, will take with us for the rest of our lives.”
